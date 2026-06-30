On anniversary of son's death, Norfolk community activist reacts to violence

NORFOLK, Va. — A 19-year-old Virginia Beach woman was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in Norfolk, and a community activist is speaking out about the need to address gun violence in the region.

Investigators say Teona Purnell was found dead inside a car on Arcadia Street at about 2 p.m. Saturday. Her family declined to comment further to News 3.

Community activist Bilal Muhammad has long spoken about the need to address gun violence. He reflected on the latest shooting and others like it.

"We've got to really focus on our relationship in our community," Muhammad said.

A separate shooting on Friday night also led to a man's death off of Church Street.

"Why do we gotta become so enraged and saying we are going to pick up a weapon and now we're going to take another individuals life?" Muhammad said.

The violence is personal for Muhammad. Monday marks three years since his son, Ali, was shot and killed in Ocean View. Another man is now serving a prison sentence in that case.

"Today is a very emotional day for us — his family," Muhammad said.

WATCH: Man who killed Ali Muhammad in Ocean View gets 28-year sentence

Man who killed Ali Muhammad in Ocean View gets 28-year sentence

Muhammad says it feels like the shooting happened just yesterday.

"We hope and pray that that person, that gentleman, learned how to repent," Muhammad said.

Despite the recent violence, Muhammad says he is optimistic the region can get gun violence under control heading into the summer.

WATCH: 'You better repent:' Man says son's killer deserves max sentence following Norfolk murder trial

Bilal Muhammad said son's killer should get 'every dime of his time.'

"We hope and pray that the whole Hampton Roads community can create more events that can educate and to inspire other people, other communities, other young people to say yes, I'm going to take this direction now," Muhammad said.

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