One cat dies in Norfolk house fire

NORFOLK, Va. — One cat died in a house fire Monday morning in Norfolk, according to the Norfolk Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the 8200 block of Andrew Lane just before 5:30 a.m. and extinguished the flames by 6 a.m.

Two cats were rescued from the fire, but one did not survive. No injuries of people were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.