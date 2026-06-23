ORF holds grand opening for Bruce Smith's 200 Sack Club

NORFOLK, Va. — Airport leaders and an NFL hall of famer joined to host the grand opening of a new restaurant at Norfolk International Airport on Tuesday.

Bruce Smith's 200 Sack Club Restaurant opened in the B Gate area of ORF.

Smith — a Hampton Roads native — was a legendary defensive end in the NFL.

After playing as a Virginia Tech Hokie, Smith brought his defensive capabilities to the Buffalo Bills and later the Washington Commanders. He won NFL's Defensive Player of the Year twice and made the Pro Bowl 11 times. Smith had 200 recorded sacks throughout his career, making him the NFL's all-time sack leader.

Additional businesses signed on to set up restaurants at ORF:



COVA Brewing Company

Ghost Kitchen

Pale Horse Coffee

Pinup Coffee

The Stockpot

Town Center Cold Pressed

Warriors Taphouse

They will join national brands including Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin, Starbucks, Bojangles and more.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.