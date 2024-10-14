Original Black Panther Party teaches self-defense to Norfolk community

NORFOLK, Va. — For the last few weeks, the Original Black Panther Party in Norfolk has helped community members by teaching self-defense.

October is domestic violence awareness month.

General Zuri with the Original Black Panther Party told News 3 that she wants to encourage local women in Hampton Roads to learn a skill or two

"I've heard a lot of stories with women who have come to us and they've been assaulted, they've been molested they've been raped and unfortunately it's now the aftermath but just think it's now the aftermath," explained General Zuri. "If they had some skills or knowledge of what they could have done at that moment could they have fought that abuser off,"

General Mike Pain who is the national leader of the Original Black Panther Party says if anything, the participants walk away with some skills they can use in other areas of life.

"They're able to get confidence they're able to even learn some things within a sport but confidence is key and I think it teaches them life skills. You can't let life beat you up so I think it teaches you that fighting is in everything," said Pain

Self-defense classes will continue next Sunday at Masjid Williams Salaam in Norfolk.

