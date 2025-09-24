Passenger plane safely lands at ORF with single-engine failure

NORFOLK, Va. — A passenger plane landed safely at Norfolk International Airport (ORF) after experiencing a single-engine failure on Wednesday, an ORF official told News 3.

The ORF official added that the plane is from Southwest Airlines out of Nashville, Tennessee.

A Southwest spokesperson said Southwest Airlines Flight 1218 landed at ORF Wednesday afternoon after the crew had to shut down an engine due to an "engine maintenance indication."

The plane is currently out of service as it undergoes a "maintenance evaluation," the spokesperson detailed.

This incident was heard discussed over the police scanner around 1:50 p.m.

Read the full statement from Southwest Airlines below: