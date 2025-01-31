Passengers flying through ORF saddened, express concern after deadly plane crash in DC

NORFOLK, Va. — Passengers at Norfolk International Airport expressed concern and sadness following the recent tragedy at Reagan National Airport on Wednesday.

Many travelers shared their thoughts on the incident as they navigated through the airport.

Travelers referred to the situation as tragic and sought more information about how such an event could occur.

Hampton Roads psychologist says 'fear after the crash is normal'

As of Thursday evening, one flight traveling from Reagan National Airport to Norfolk—an American Airlines flight—was canceled.

The flight was scheduled to arrive at 9:25 p.m.

Several other flights were also canceled earlier in the afternoon; however, travelers continued to arrive from Baltimore and Washington Dulles.

Despite the recent events, some passengers indicated that the incident did not diminish their confidence in flying. Many offered their prayers to those affected.

“I know it’s hard to drop all the clichés, but you had them in your life all this time; they will still be with you. They will always be with you, so realize that,” David Sillare, who was flying from Providence, said.

Others expressed that the incident heightened their concerns about flying, adding to the ongoing anxiety surrounding air travel.

"I definitely was a little bit nervous, but like I said earlier, this was my first time flying by myself, so I was a little bit nervous anyway," Darian Donner, who flew from Baltimore, said. "I would say the flights were a lit bit more empty than I thought they would be. I think we had like over 100 seats that were still open on my flight, so it definitely was not crowded."

For those planning to fly, the first scheduled flight out of Norfolk to Reagan National is still set to depart at 5:47 a.m. Friday.