Patience pays off: NSU graduate fulfills dream after 30-year educational hiatus

NORFOLK, Va. — Graduation season is in full swing, and many in Hampton Roads are celebrating. Students walked across the stage to receive their diplomas Saturday at Norfolk State University. Among them was Rebekah Gaines, fondly called "Beck G." She marked a significant milestone by earning her degree after a 30-year wait.

Gaines, known for her work in radio and her local public relations company, deferred her college education after high school to raise her family. Now, she's graduated summa cum laude with a degree in communications and journalism and reached a personal goal. She hopes to someday teach.

Amid a crowd of her family and friends, Gaines reflected on the moment she's been waiting for.

"To know that I have nieces and nephews and my children watching me, I wanted to set an example. My mom and dad are home and they're watching, and they are so proud," said Gaines.

She emphasized that no matter how long you wait, anyone can pursue their degree.