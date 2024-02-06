Watch Now
Pedestrian hit, killed on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. in Norfolk

Posted at 6:28 AM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 06:28:45-05

NORFOLK, Va. — A pedestrian was hit and killed on E. Virginia Beach Blvd. in Norfolk this morning, according to Norfolk police.

Police say the crash happened in the 3400 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd., in the stretch between Ingleside Road and Ballentine Boulevard, just before 4 a.m.

Police did not share information on what caused the crash.

As of this writing, all lanes are closed in the area, so you may need to find an alternate route.

We will update this article as we learn more about the crash and any changes to traffic patterns.

