Person dies in Norfolk house fire on Avenue I

NORFOLK, Va. — A person died after a fire broke out at a Norfolk home Monday, according to the city's department of fire-rescue.

After arriving at the home in the 900 block of Avenue I around 7:10 a.m., crews began searching for a reported trapped victim, fire officials say.

Crews found someone on the home's second floor, officials say. The person did not survive.

The fire was under control around 8 a.m. No other injuries were reported following the fire.

Officials say they're still investigating the cause of the fire.

