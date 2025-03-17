Person dies nearly 1 month after large house fire on Courtney Avenue

NORFOLK, Va. — One of three people who were hurt in a house fire on Courtney Avenue last month died Monday morning, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, crews responded to a residential building in the 1200 Block of Courtney Avenue. Crews say there was a large fire on the second floor of a two-story home. This fire then spread to the attic of an adjacent home.

Crews rescued one victim from the front porch roof and another from inside the second floor. One victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other victim and a firefighter were taken to the hospital with injuries, but officials say they're expected to be okay.

The victim with serious injuries died nearly a month later on Monday, March 17, fire officials say. Officials did not share the age of the child.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is working to finish investigating and notify the State Fire Marshal.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue says three people were rescued from separate fires in the last few months. They're reminding residents to practice the following fire prevention tips:

"These incidents are a reminder of the importance of having working smoke detectors, practicing an emergency evacuation, and other things you can do to protect yourself in the event of a fire."