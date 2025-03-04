Person who allegedly had gun at ODU rec center taken into custody

NORFOLK, Va. — A person who allegedly brought a gun into Old Dominion University's Student Recreation and Well-Being Center Sunday is now in custody, according to the university's police department.

Watch previous coverage: ODU students react after second reported gun incident on campus in less than a week

'A little unsettling:' ODU students react after second reported gun incident on campus in less than a week

In an alert sent to the ODU community Tuesday, police said Christian Kent, a 21-year-old from Portsmouth, has been arrested in connection to the incident.

As we've reported, university police went to the rec center around 7:15 p.m. Sunday for a report of someone with a gun.

Watch related: Norfolk police still investigating whether there is a suspect in ODU double shooting

Norfolk police still investigating whether there is a suspect in ODU double shooting

An ODU alert sent after the incident included images from surveillance video showing a man leaving the rec center who police say had a gun. Following the arrest, an ODU spokesperson confirmed to WTKR News 3 that Kent is the man shown on the surveillance camera.

Police say Kent displayed the gun on campus, but did not point it directly at any individual.

University spokesperson Kenya Godette told WTKR News 3 that the suspect, who's since been identified as Kent, got in by using a guest pass. Godette said due to this, guest passes won't be accepted at the rec center while the incident is investigated.

Watch related: In exclusive interview, family says son was 'ambushed' in fatal shooting at ODU parking lot

Family says teen was 'ambushed' in shooting at ODU parking lot

Sunday's incident marked the second time in less than a week that a gun was reported on campus. On Feb. 26, two men were shot and killed at an ODU parking lot near a dining hall, just a few buildings away from the rec center.

On Feb. 28, we spoke exclusively with the parents of Delanio Vick one of the two men killed. They say Vick, who was not an ODU student, was shot when he came to campus after learning his mother, who says she works on campus, had reportedly been punched.

Police said the person who shot Vick was also shot and killed, but as of Monday no arrests had been made.