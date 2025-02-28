Norfolk police still investigating whether there is a suspect in ODU double shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police told WTKR News 3 Friday they are still investigating whether there is a suspect in the shooting on Old Dominion University's campus Wednesday night that left two men dead.

On Thursday, Norfolk police confirmed that Delanio Vick, 18, and Timothy Williams Jr., 20, both died after they were shot in a parking lot near an ODU dining hall and student residences.

Vick and Williams were not ODU students or staff members, university officials said.

WTKR News 3's Colter Anstaett reached out to the Norfolk Police Department for an update on this case, asking:

"Does the fact that police are investigating mean they are still investigating whether or not there is a suspect?"

More on the scene footage following shooting at ODU

The public information officer responded: "Yes, that is correct Colter."

Confusion on whether there is still a suspect stemmed from an O.D.U Urgent Alert that was was issued to students and faculty in the aftermath of the incident on Wednesday. It asked those in the area to shelter in place, referring to a suspect being "at-large" at the time.

Around 11:45 p.m., students and faculty received the all clear alert, and Norfolk police posted on X saying there is no further threat to the community — but as of midday Friday have not indicated anything about a suspect.

Norfolk Police Chief Mark Talbot also indicated in a statement shared Thurday that his department is working to hold "those who are responsible for this violence accountable for their actions."

WTKR News 3 will provide updates as more information becomes available.