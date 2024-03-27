Proposed budget for Norfolk includes annual cancer screenings for firefighters, real estate tax reduction

NORFOLK, Va. — More money for teachers, flood prevention, cancer screenings for firefighters, and even a potential tax cut. Those are just some of the ways city leaders in Norfolk are planning to spend taxpayer money over the next fiscal year.

The budget proposal covers almost $2 billion. Since the property assessments have increased over the last few years, City Manager Patrick Roberts recommends the council vote to reduce the real estate tax rate by 2 cents.

City employees will potentially receive a raise of 3.5%, and there could be a 1% increase to the public safety pay scale. Speaking of city employees, some of the proposed budget will go towards annual cancer screenings for fire department personnel, and wellness support for all first responders.

Those first responders could get new gadgets as well, with additional vehicles and equipment being recommended for police, and a new pumper truck for the fire department.

But how will the everyday resident be affected?

In the tentative budget, Roberts is asking the council to establish a Housing Trust Fund, to fund affordable housing projects. Libraries would extend operating hours and have about $120,000 to play with for digital books.

For those who enjoy the outdoors, the plan includes the reopening of Ingleside Recreation Center, as well as new tennis and pickleball courts at Berkley, Lafayette, and Lakewood Parks.

Venus like the SCOPE Arena, Chrysler Hall, and the Virginia Zoo would all receive funding for maintenance and potential renovations. There are also plans to construct the Norfolk Animal Care Center and make improvements to the city jail.

If you have kids in schools, the superintendent's budget includes a possible 8.5% salary increase for teachers, and over the next few years, the city hopes to complete the construction of Maury High School and Norview Elementary School.

Finally, when it comes to flooding, the plan includes around $74 million for prevention projects like expanding the flood wall and the installation of storm surge barriers.

If you are a Norfolk resident and want to get involved in the budget process, the city has set up a tab on its website called Citizen Cents.

“It’s a new public comment form that’s available right now. You can submit comments directly through the website or a mobile device, those comments will be provided to city council," Roberts said.

This all hinges on the city council passing the budget and making changes. There will also be an opportunity for the public to give their thoughts on the proposal in person. The first of those hearings will be at Granby High School on April 10 at 6 p.m. The city has to adopt the budget by May 14.

If you would like to take a look at the full budget proposal, click here.