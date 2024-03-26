Carnival Cruise Line to move operations to Norfolk after Key Bridge collapse

NORFOLK, Va. — A spokesperson for Carnival Cruise Line said Tuesday that Carnival Legend's Baltimore operations would be moved to Norfolk temporarily after Baltimore Harbor was affected by the Key Bridge collapse.

Carnival Legend is expected to return from its current voyage on Sunday, March 31, the spokesperson said it will now return to Norfolk.

Guests will be provided with complimentary bus service back to Baltimore.

Norfolk Port of Virginia offering support to Baltimore after Key Bridge collapse Heather Eckstine

Carnival Legend's next voyage on March 31 will also operate from Norfolk, guests on that cruise have been informed of the change.

“Our thoughts remain with the impacted families and first responders in Baltimore,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We appreciate the pledge made by President Biden today to dedicate all available resources to reopen Baltimore Harbor to marine traffic as soon as possible. As those plans are finalized, we will update our future cruise guests on when we will return home to Baltimore, but in the meantime, we appreciate the quick response and support from officials in Norfolk.”