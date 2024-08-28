Proposed uses for former Military Circle Mall include area for sports tourism, restaurants

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk leaders are looking at the future of the former Military Circle Mall, which closed in 2022.

Council members met Tuesday afternoon to talk about options for the mall, which has been the subject of several multi-million dollar proposals.

One proposal focuses on sports tourism and suggests creating an area for people to visit when they're in town for tournaments. There's also talk of shops, restaurants, and even residential housing as options.

So far, there's no set plan on what will happen next.