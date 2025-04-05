Protests across nation, including Norfolk, oppose Trump administration's actions

NORFOLK, Va. — On Saturday, across the United States, demonstrations took place in opposition of the actions of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

In Norfolk, Virginia, a so-called Hands-Off protest was held at Town Point Park. There was also a demonstration outside the Tesla dealership on North Military Highway.

Musk, who owns Tesla and serves as an advisor to Trump, has recently played a key role in downsizing government through the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE.

Rebecca Head, one of the protest organizers in Norfolk expressed the group's mission to raise awareness to protect federal workers and community services.

“Especially with you know, having the kind of military presence that we have here in Norfolk and the number of veterans we have—this is something that’s impacting our community directly,” Head said.

Musk claims that through these measures, he is saving taxpayers billions of dollars.