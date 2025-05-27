Public can weigh in on which artists will have their work displayed in Norfolk's Kindred neighborhood

NORFOLK, Va. — City leaders are inviting residents to weigh in on which artists' work should be on display in Norfolk's Kindred neighborhood.

The city says four artists — Wesley Clark, Christopher Fennell, Jim Gallucci and Blessing Hancock — are each being considered for one of two upcoming public art installations. These installations will be located at the neighborhood entry on Tidewater Drive and Freemason Street, and the Church Street Plaza.

The public artwork initiative is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, with the goal of bringing six public art projects and a special community mosaic to the Kindred neighborhood.

The artists did not share designs of what they have in mind if they should win; City leaders say the selected artists will work closely with the community to create the final pieces. However, the city shared the artists' previous work to give voters an idea of their style of art.

The poll closes on June 6. To vote for your top two artist choices, click <b><i>here</i></b>.

The city says the other four project sites will be announced next month.