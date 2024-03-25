Reaver Beach Brewing Co. closing pilot house location on Colley Ave.

NORFOLK, Va. — Reaver Beach Brewing Co. announced in a Facebook post Monday that they've made the decision to close their Norfolk Pilot House.

The brewery cited an ever changing craft-beer market and "unforeseen challenges" the Norfolk location has had to face.

"We are forever grateful for all the support from the Norfolk community, musicians, vendors, food trucks, and relationships that we have built over the last three years," Reaver Beach said in the Facebook post. "Reaver Beach Brewing Co. is still going strong!"

They said their Virginia Beach taproom and production facility will continue to operate as normal.

Reaver Beach Brewing Co. said they're going to have "one last Reaver Norfolk hoorah" on Mar. 30.

"We hope you'll join us and raise a pint to all the memories we have shared over the years. Stay tuned for more details coming soon!" they said in their social media post.