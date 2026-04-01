Sen. Tim Kaine discusses SNAP cuts with Hampton Roads food bank leaders

NORFOLK, Va. — Food banks continue to be busy across Hampton Roads as community members and lawmakers discuss solutions to address hunger issues.

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine participated in a roundtable discussion Wednesday afternoon with stakeholders at the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore to hear about the issues they are facing. Kaine listened to the group for about 90 minutes.

A particular focus of the discussion was cuts to the food stamp program, known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Last year, Congress approved a budget that made cuts to SNAP, pushing aspects of the program onto states.

"Here we are nine months after the bill passed and now we're seeing the real effect," said Kaine.

"The disruptions in the SNAP program it affects everyone," said Sabrina Davis from the non-profit Reset, Inc.

During the meeting, stakeholders noted the rising demand for food assistance.

"The last two years I go back to 2023 we've steadily seen a 20-percent increase in pantry visits across the state," said Eddie Oliver from the Federation of Virginia Food Banks.

Kee Greene, a mother of a young daughter, has faced obstacles trying to get food stamps.

"I wanto stand for the second, chances ex-felons. It's really hard. It's really hard," Greene said.

Greene had to turn to Reset Inc., for help getting food.

"I met her last year because she was in need of food," Davis said.

"Without her and this food bank I wouldn't know how me and my daughter would be eating," Greene said.

Despite the challenges, there was a positive development discussed at the meeting. Congress signed off on $1.5 million to help fund a new building for the food bank, which will one day open in the Landstown area of Virginia Beach.

"So what are the solutions? Trying to fund programs like the food bank we were here to celebrate some capital funding that we got that will enable the food bank to grow and serve more people," Kaine said.

Kaine also said he would work to delay the implementation of cuts to SNAP.

"If you do that then the pressure on the state budget is not so intense and there will be less of an effect on people who need food security," Kaine said.

For now, the need for food assistance remains large in the community while food banks work to keep pace.

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