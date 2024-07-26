Watch Now
six displaced, one hurt, in Norfolk house fire

NORFOLK, Va. — Six people were displaced and one of them was taken to the hospital after a residential structure fire in Norfolk, according to firefighters.

Crews said the fire was reported at around 3 a.m. on Friday in the 2900 block of South Cape Henry Ave.

Crews said they saw smoke and flames coming from a 2 story duplex structure.

One of the units was damaged by the fire directly, the other was damaged by smoke, crews said.

