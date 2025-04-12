Small business says wine tariffs are a sour note for businesses and consumers

NORFOLK, Va. — As wine enthusiasts prepare to purchase their favorite bottles in the coming months, they may need to re-evaluate their budgets based on potential changes in pricing.

Currently, there's a temporary 90-day reprieve on increased tariffs affecting most countries, excluding China. This pause stems from a recent announcement by former President Donald Trump, revealing that 75 countries have expressed interest in resolving trade disputes. Despite this standstill, the 10% baseline tariff remains in effect.

For small business owners like Kiera Hill, proprietor of Vino Culture Wine Shop in Norfolk, the implications of these tariffs are significant. Hill emphasizes that her smaller operation might be hit harder than larger retailers.

"If I had a bigger space, we could stock more wine to stabilize prices for our customers. Unfortunately, we can't afford to buy six months' worth of inventory," she notes.

Currently, Hill's shop carries about 250 different wines, the majority of which are sourced from Europe. She explains that the impact of tariffs will extend throughout the wine industry.

"Overseas wineries and importers will absorb some of the additional costs. In Virginia, due to the three-tier distribution system, I’m required to buy through distributors rather than directly from wineries," Hill explains.

So, what does the universal 10% tariff mean for consumers? It implies that a glass of Cabernet could become slightly more expensive. Hill predicts that price increases could range from a few dollars to potentially more significant hikes, especially if tariffs rise to 20% or 30% on wines from certain regions like South Africa.

According to the Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of America, imported wine and spirits account for 35% of the U.S. marketplace by volume. When asked about the implications for American-made wines, Hill warns that tariffs on imports will also adversely affect local producers. "Protectionist tariffs can hurt the broader wine market, not just those imports subjected to the tariffs."

Customer Jeremy Mason is bracing for a potential price surge.

"If bottle prices increase significantly — beyond just a $5 to $10 jump to something closer to $20 or $30 — that's when we might see a significant shift in consumer behavior and the overall economy. It’s concerning how we can rebound without spending a fortune," Mason reflects.

Despite the challenges ahead, Hill remains hopeful that consumers will continue to support local businesses like hers. "With rising inflation and increased costs for wine and packaging, supporting small businesses will be crucial for our survival in the coming year," she states.