Snowball fight breaks out in Ghent

NORFOLK, Va. — All was quiet in Ghent but for the quiet pitter-patter of footsteps in the snow.

The footsteps became louder as dozens of Ghentians hastened toward Colley Avenue, gloves on, boots laced, beanies snuggly pulled down.

No one knows who threw the first ball, but within moments — just outside the historic Naro Expanded Cinema with the neon lights shining down — it became an all-out snowball brawl.

Shrieks echoed down the block as snowballs careened across the sidewalk toward their intended targets.

Watch: Is this snow good for building snowmen?

Is Wednesday's snow good for building a snowman?

"They're gettin' me," one man yelled with fearful exasperation in his voice.

"To the face! To the face!" another man yelled gleefully as he pelted his opponent.

Then, just like that, it was over.

The hard-fought battle — later dubbed 'The Great Ghent Snowball Fight of 2025' — ended as quickly as it had begun.

Reports say a good time was had by all.