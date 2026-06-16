Spud barges and stages: Norfolk setting up for milestone weekend of Sail250, Juneteenth and 50th Harborfest

NORFOLK, Va. — Large floating platforms called spud barges are going up along the Norfolk waterfront ahead of a weekend that will bring together Sail250, Juneteenth and the 50th annual Harborfest.

Jordan Lett, who has worked 12 years with Norfolk Festevents — the nonprofit that organizes and runs the city's year-round calendar of events — said the barges are necessary to handle the size of the visiting fleet.

"We're welcoming the world's fleet of international tall ships. We have to bring in temporary dockage and that's what these (spud barges) are," said Lett. "We have three of them to accommodate these 350-foot-plus ships."

This Friday marks Juneteenth, as well as the start of the 50th Harborfest and Sail250, which commemorates the country's 250th anniversary.

In the days leading up, hundreds of staff and volunteers have been brought in to transform Downtown's Town Point Park for the occasion. Preparations include everything from building the stage where Patti LaBelle will perform Friday night to constructing dozens of vendor tents.

"We'll eventually close Waterside Drive and get tents out there. Small things like getting lights and sound installed," Lett said.

Lett said Tuesday that organizers feel confident heading into the weekend after years of planning.

"We feel like we're in a good spot," Lett said.

Safety is also a major focus. Organizers have a severe weather plan in place and are coordinating with police, federal agents and military personnel. Last week, News 3 visited the U.S. Coast Guard base in Portsmouth, which will be providing support.

"There's different country's navies, our military's heavily involved in the event, so it's not something we take lightly. It is very important for us to get it right," Lett said.

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