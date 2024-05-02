State funding for Norfolk flood project comes in lower than forecasted

NORFOLK, Va. — City budget writers thought the state would be chipping in $74 million to the city's flood plan, but that figure has now been reduced to $25 million, which the city will match.

The Coastal Storm Risk Management Project has an overall cost of $2.6 billion over the next ten years.

The project is being done in five phases and will include a system of flood walls, a levee, a surge barrier and pump stations.

City leaders say it's a much needed investment.

"Investing now versus after a disaster is a really smart fiscal decision," said Council member Andria McClellan.

The project is being paid for through a mix of federal, state and local dollars.

Gov. Youngkin's initial budget proposal in December called for $74 million to the project, but the General Assembly's budget only includes $25 million.

The City Manager told city council members the initial phase of the project is still still on track, but there would have to be additional talks in the future.

"This budget doesn't give everybody everything they want, but it does allow for us to start having the conversation on what it takes for flooding," said State Sen. Angelia Williams Graves (D-Norfolk).

Lawmakers will return to Richmond later this month to continue talks on the budget, but education and toll relief are getting more investment this year, which lawmakers say is needed.

"It's also important to note leadership has priorities and leadership's priorities kind of take precedence over the rest of our priorities, but we still work together," said Graves.

McClellan worries any delays could be costly.

"Every day that goes by, every month that goes by that we haven't implemented these designs in this project, we're at risk, so this isn't something to wait on," said McClellan.

Graves notes $25 million isn't $0 and says the they can revisit the issue next year.

"We have unlimited issues and they are all very valid issues," said Graves. "But we do not have unlimited funding."