Possible MacArthur Center redevelopment could take years to complete

NORFOLK, Va. — A possible redevelopment of MacArthur Center could take years to complete, the city's director of economic development said this week.

Sean Washington provided an update to city council members during their retreat this week.

He says his team will now be working to figure out how much it will cost and how it would be paid for through a public-private partnership.

"We really want to determine how do we get the maximum retail, maximum creative office, maximum hotel - things of that nature? He told reporters following the retreat. "How does that sit on the site?"

Mayor Kenny Alexander announced the proposed redevelopment during his State of the City address last month.

Alexander said it would include a 400 room hotel, retail, new apartments, and outdoor space.

"The future of MacArthur Mall demands a bold vision," Alexander said.

The city bought the struggling mall last year.

Washington said the proposal is only conceptual at this point.

He expects most of the mall would be demolished, except for the two parking garages and perhaps the old Dillard's store.

"There's definitely going to be some years behind it, but we know we want to get it right," said Washington.

Washington also provided an update on Military Circle Mall, which is still in the process of being demolished.

The city is now moving forward with building some sort of youth sports facility. The next steps of the project include a study on where they would fit into the market.

Virginia Beach has its Sports Center at the Oceanfront.

"What we're really trying to figure out holistically is how do we bring new dollars into our particular city and not put a burden on the residents," said Washington. "And we know that this particular asset class, or industry, can do that."