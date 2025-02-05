Surveillance video shows suspects in rash of Ghent car break-ins, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — About a week after multiple cars were broken into in the Ghent neighborhood, Norfolk police are sharing videos of suspects in hopes of identifying them.

Norfolk police released the video, shown below, on Wednesday.

Watch: Ghent larceny suspects spotted on surveillance camera

Ghent larceny suspects spotted on surveillance camera

Police say on Monday, Jan. 27, they received reports that multiple cars had been broken during the early morning hours.

Most of the incidents happened in the parking lot of the Hague Towers along Brambleton Avenue, according to police. They also responded to two others along Yarmouth Street.

Previous coverage: String of car break-ins leaves Norfolk residents feeling 'violated'

String of car break-ins leaves Ghent residents feeling 'violated'

News 3 spoke with nearby residents to hear how the string of break-ins impacted them. They expressed their anger and disappointment, adding that it's a growing concern in the community.

"It made me feel really violated," said Danielle Sturgill, who discovered her Jeep had been broken into that Monday morning. "When I walked up, I saw glass all over the parking lot and the entire window was smashed out."

Police say the video they released shows the suspects in a nearby parking garage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.