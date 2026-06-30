Swimming advisories issued for nine Ocean View beaches

NORFOLK, Va. — After a series of water testings conducted on Monday, the Norfolk Department of Public Health issued swimming advisories for a number of beaches across Ocean View.

Signs have been posted around the following beaches to notify the public of the current swimming advisory:



East Community Beach

21st Bay

5th Bay

Capeview Avenue

North Community Beach

Ocean View Park

Sarah Constant

10th View

13th View

The advisories were issued after the sites reported enterococci bacteria levels higher than the state's standard. Testings will continue at these sites and the public will be notified once the advisories can be lifted, according to the Norfolk Department of Public Health.

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