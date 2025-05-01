Taking shelter: Local mother shares story of abuse, journey to healing

NORFOLK, Va. — A mother's love knows no boundaries — Tarontola Nicholson shared her story of abuse and how a Hampton Roads organization helped saved her and her children.

“The secrets that you keep, it literally makes you sick,” Nicholson said, recounting her past.

For years, she hid her experiences of abuse.

"I became a mother before I became a woman,” Nicholson said. “I got pregnant at 17 by my abuser, and had my first child at 18. I call that my Color Purple chapter."

Nicholson recalls her engagement and how it was overshadowed by toxic drama.

“You’re cheating, but you put a knife to my throat. Nobody knew," Nicholson recalled.

One day, her two children, who she had shielded from the truth, discovered her secret. She told News 3 they were 5 and 7-years-old when this happened.

"And I look back on how protective I was. Because I was never protected. So, you either become the victim or you become the abuser," Nicholson said.

"It's true. It's very true. It's very true," her son Deandre Fulton said, agreeing with her.

Fulton recalled witnessing the abuse at the age of 5. "I wasn’t supposed to be seeing something like that, you know?” he said. “I always saw my mom and dad together in a positive space, so, you know, that time that I witnessed my dad choking my mom, it had me very confused."

This moment was a breaking point for Nicholson, as she saw how the abuse was impacting her children.

"When I saw my 5 and my 7-year-old looking at me from around the corner, getting choked, I left two days later and never looked back.” said Nicholson

Nicholson made her way to Samaritan House in Virginia Beach, a place she says saved her life.

"We serve over 200 families a year just in our emergency shelter program," explained Robin Gauthier, who has worked at Samaritan House for 25 years.

Gauthier explained that the emergency shelter is often the first step for many families seeking a fresh start.

"And the impact on those lives really changes the trajectory of the lives of the children and the lives of the adults," Gauthier said.

Nicholson echoed the importance of Samaritan House. She is grateful for the resources they provided, including housing, support, and sustainable planning.

"It has allowed my family to really just pay it forward,“ Fulton reiterated.

As they heal and mend the broken pieces, Nicholson and Fulton find themselves in a full circle moment, helping others through conversations and creativity.

"I was recently awarded for my contribution to mental health,” Nicholson shared proudly. “Samaritan House played a huge part in me beginning to tell that story."

"I’m just really thankful to get that time now. I got who she was, and I got who she is. And I’m very proud of who she is and who she is becoming," Fulton said.

If you or someone you know needs help, click here for resources.