Tenants of Norfolk apartments destroyed by fire unable to return a month later

NORFOLK, Va. — Last month, a fire destroyed several of the Mira Mar Apartment units in Norfolk. Since then, many of the residents haven't been able to return to re-occupy and or grab their things.

"It just really sucks because your day-to-day is gone and you don't have anywhere to call home right now," explained Nicole Campbell, a tenant of the apartments.

For the last few weeks, Campbell says she's been living with stress and heartache during what's supposed to be the happiest time of the year.

"I can't even put up a Christmas Tree this year or put ornaments on a tree or do the stuff we normally do," said Campbell.

Since Nicole's unit was damaged, she pays $600 a week to live in a hotel and is even separated from her children who are under the age of 10.

"I have them stay at my mom's because I just don't want them in a hotel," said Campbell.

Cambell says she's tried to return to her unit but ran into issues with apartment management.

"They told us we could come back, but I work a lot so I can't come back every day to grab my stuff," explained Campbell.

On Monday New 3 reporter, Danielle Saitta, spent the day trying to find answers for Campbell. Monday afternoon she made calls, wrote emails and physically showed up at the leasing office to ask questions. At this time News 3 hasn't heard back from the Mira Mar Apartments.

Nicole says she just wants to know what can be saved.

"I didn't even lose everything. The people in the apartment complex beside us, they lost everything," said Campbell.

Another Tenant, Cynthia Booker says she lost many valuables in the fire.

"I lost pictures of my mom and dad who have passed, my grandmother who has passed, and pictures of my grandchildren who have grown up now and are young men," said Booker. "There's just a lot of things we won't get back," she added.

Cynthia Booker lived in her apartment for 23 years before the fire. While she lost things, she told us that she was lucky she didn't lose her life.

On the day of the fire, Booker was rescued by an 'Everyday Hero, Gabriel Journey, who helped her to safety.

"Every day I thank God and I thank him every day when I wake up in the morning I thank God and I thank Gabriel," said Booker.

With Christmas two weeks away, Nicole is looking for a break.

"It takes everything in me not to stay in bed every day, but I know I got to get up and I got to go to work so I can pay for everything and it's just really hard," said Campbell.