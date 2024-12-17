There's an uptick in domestic violence instances during the holidays. Help is just a call away

NORFOLK, Va. — This holiday season, the issue of domestic violence becomes especially concerning, with reports indicating an increase in cases during this time of year. Recent conversations with survivors and leaders from local organizations shed light on how individuals are seeking to break the cycle.

Neisha Himes, a survivor of domestic violence, has turned her pain into purpose by founding The G.R.O.W Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping others overcome similar circumstances.

"It's already hard enough as a survivor. You always have to put on a face that everything is okay,” Himes said. “During the holiday season, that facade is put under a microscope."

Watch related coverage: VA leaders urge domestic violence survivors to sign up for a new protection program

Domestic Violence Awareness Month: State leaders urge victims to sign up for program to protect them

Data from Break the Cycle indicates that nearly one in two women and more than two in five men in the U.S. have reported experiencing physical abuse from an intimate partner. The YWCA of South Hampton Roads has reported a nearly 10% increase in families experiencing domestic violence during the holiday season.

News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones spoke with Michelle Ellis Young, CEO of the YWCA of South Hampton Roads. She says during this time of year, their hotlines are ringing off the hook and shelters are often at full capacity. Not to mention, she says their hotel funding to provide non-congregant sheltering is depleted.

"Our victim advocates are exceeding case loads [within the first half] of the fiscal year in comparison to a full previous year – we are overextended as an agency (like so many), yet still providing the free, critical services to keep communities safe," said Young.

Watch related coverage: Survivor shares story of teen dating violence to help others

Survivor shares story of teen dating violence to help others

Himes explained why there may be an uptick in domestic violence incidents this time of year.

"During the holidays, there's more expectation, there's more stress. As families gather and finances tighten, tensions can rise, leading to an increase in abusive incidents. Abusers may behave well, especially in the presence of family, which can make it difficult for victims to recognize the abuse or seek help."

YWCA leaders emphasize that children are the largest group they serve, as many women seeking help bring two to three children affected by the violence.

"This time is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, and those experiencing violence sometimes try to make sense out of a difficult situation by 'not rocking the boat' and dealing with it for the sake of the children and what the holiday means. Gifts, joy, peace and love—these are things victims want for their children during this time of the year," said YWCA leaders.

For victims who are still in a situation where they don’t feel safe but feel like they can’t leave, you can reach out to the YWCA's 24-hour Crisis Hotline at 757-251-0144 to talk to someone. You can call just to have a listening ear, to potentially set up a safety plan, to plan to leave after the holidays or to even receive counseling on an outreach basis.

Stay safe this holiday season, and remember that help is just a call away.