Tide light rail images circulating online show alleged robbery, Norfolk police say

NORFOLK, Va. — Images of an incident on the Tide light rail showing a passenger with what looks like a sharp object in their hand recently started circulating on social media. Now, News 3 is learning details about what's happening in those photos after Norfolk police confirmed a robbery investigation connected to the images is underway.

The images, shown in the video below, have a timestamp of Dec. 27, 12:40 p.m. and show two light rail passengers. Hampton Roads Transit (HRT), which runs the light rail, confirmed to News 3 the photos are, in fact, from the Tide, although they're unsure how they wound up on social media.

Police investigating robbery near HRT stop

The incident happened in the 3500 block of Mississippi Avenue near the Ingleside Station light rail stop, police say. No one was hurt during the alleged robbery.

Norfolk police say they're looking for the suspect with the object their hand as part of an ongoing robbery investigation.

An HRT spokesperson told News 3 they reported the incident to police on Jan. 3 — a week after the incident — after discovering the images during an unrelated search of security footage. They added that no one involved in the incident reported it to police.

Watch: Hampton Roads Transit increases security and awareness

Hampton Roads Transit increases security and awareness

As stated above, HRT doesn't know how the pictures ended up on social media. When we asked who has access to the surveillance, the HRT spokeperson told us the images were shared with Norfolk police and their private security contractor.

HRT says they're taking measures to increase security on all transit modes for the foreseeable future. This includes adding more uniformed security personnel.

Norfolk police are anyone with information about the incident to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Violent Crimes Office at 757-664-7032.

HRT encourages passengers to call 911 if they see suspicious behavior while on transit.