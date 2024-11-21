Wi-Fi now available on all HRT transportation services

NORFOLK, Va. — The riding experience on Hampton Roads Transit services just got better. All HRT buses and trolleys, light rail cars, and ferries now have Wi-Fi.

The newly added service comes with 5G routers to help support upgraded video surveillance on all transportation services.

“Most of our transit has offered wireless internet connection for over a year, but we’re now pleased to offer this free service on every bus, trolley, light rail car and ferry,” said Michael A. Price Sr., HRT’s chief information and technology officer.

Wi-Fi installation and retrofits began in September 2023 and finished over the summer, HRT says. While on board, riders can use their mobile devices to search for HRT Wi-Fi in their settings.

“With Wi-Fi, our customers can catch up with work while riding, browse the internet, check schedules or just stay connected no matter what mode of transit they’re on,” Price added.