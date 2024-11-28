Toys for Tots Program spreading hope and joy to children across Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Toys for Tots is getting ready to bring cheer to thousands of children around Hampton Roads.

News 3 caught up with the program at the MacArthur Center as they make preparations before delivering toys this holiday season.

Staff Sgt. Matthew Gernoske is the Hampton Roads Toys for Tots coordinator. He says since they started collecting toys in October, they've accumulated more than 50,000 toys to deliver.

The United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program aims to collect new and unwrapped toys every year, October through December. The toys are handed out as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community where the program is held.

If you'd like to request a toy or donate to Toys for Tots, you can do so on their website here.