Traffic Alert: Hampton Blvd scheduled for resurfacing starting Monday

NORFOLK, Va. — Starting Monday, April 21, crews will be resurfacing Hampton Boulevard from West Little Creek Road to Ellyson Street.

Norfolk City officials say the work will be performed overnights; 6 p.m. – 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. It’s expected to take until June 30.

The work will include installing a new layer of asphalt and installing traffic signal detection cameras.

Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes to avoid construction. Those in the area should watch out for “no stopping” and “no parking” signs.

The City says that access to residences and businesses will be maintained, and trash and recycling services will continue as scheduled.