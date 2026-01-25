Travelers at Norfolk International Airport rush to beat approaching winter storm

Passengers at Norfolk International Airport are changing flights and watching forecasts closely as winter weather threatens to disrupt travel plans across several states.

While the terminals aren't packed, travelers are clearly concerned about getting out before the storm complicates their journeys. Some passengers decided not to take any chances with their original departure times.

Dan Altier, who is flying to Michigan, moved up his flight to avoid the worst weather conditions.

"No supposed to leave tomorrow we moved it up because of the weather," Altier said.

For others, the concern isn't just about getting out of Norfolk — it's about what happens at their connecting flights.

Denise Ousley and Jazmine McBride are traveling together to Michigan with a connection that has them watching the forecast closely.

"We have to go to Baltimore first and then onto Michigan," Ousley said.

McBride expressed concern about their layover plans.

"We're concerned about that," McBride said.

Their biggest fear is getting stuck between destinations.

"I hope we don't get stranded in Baltimore," Ousley said.

McBride says they do have someone in Baltimore, but even that backup plan is uncertain.

"I do have a friend there she might not be able to get to us so we'll see what happens," McBride said.

With winter weather threatening travel across several states, many travelers are hoping timing and a little luck will get them home safely.

The main concern for departing passengers isn't leaving Norfolk, but rather the possibility of getting stranded at connecting airports due to storm-related delays and cancellations.