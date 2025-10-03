Trump coming to Norfolk to celebrate the Navy's 250th birthday

NAVAL STATION NORFOLK — President Donald Trump is coming to Norfolk, where he will be joined by First Lady Melania Trump, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of the Navy John Phelan for the United States Navy's 250th birthday, according to his post on Truth Social.

Trump will join thousands of sailors at Naval Station Norfolk at the Navy's event, America’s Navy 250: Titans of the Sea — A Salute to the Fleet. It will be held Sunday, Oct. 5, about a week ahead of the Navy's official birthday on Oct. 13.

Trump posted, "I am proud to announce that on Sunday, October 5th, I will be hosting a Salute to the Fleet in Norfolk, Virginia, to honor our brave men and women of the United States Navy."

Trump's visit was scheduled to happen days after he addressed senior military leaders in Quantico, Virginia. During his speech Tuesday morning, Trump discussed his vision for Naval ships, including potentially reintroducing battleships into the fleet.

“We’re actually considering the concept of a battleship. Six-inch side, solid steel. Not aluminum… Those ships, they don’t make them like that anymore,” said President Trump, later adding, “And bullets are a lot less expensive than missiles. It’s something we’re seriously considering.”

He also discussed modern shipbuilding efforts, stating, "We basically don't build ships anymore, we do build submarines, but we don't build ships."

The president continued, "Did you know in the second World War — there were freighters and different types — but we were doing a ship a day. And now we don't do ships. And I'm not a fan of some of the ships you do. I'm a very aesthetic person, and I don't like some of the ships you're doing aesthetically. They say, 'Oh, it's stealth.' I said, that's not stealth. An ugly ship is not necessary in order to say you're stealth."

The Titans of the Sea event was originally scheduled for Oct. 3 but was moved to Sunday due to anticipated inclement weather.

"This once-in-a-generation event will honor the Navy’s unmatched record of victory at sea, showcase its cutting-edge fleet, and inspire the next generation of warriors to carry America’s strength across every ocean," a release from event organizers states.