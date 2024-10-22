TSA at Norfolk Airport breaks record of guns intercepted at checkpoints in a year, seizing 3 guns last week

NORFOLK, Va. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at the Norfolk International Airport intercepted three guns at checkpoints last week, bringing the total number of guns caught at the airport to 32 this year, TSA said.

That beats the previous record of 29, which was set just last year.

Police charged a Newport News man on Thursday after he tried to bring a handgun in his carry-on bag.

That same day, a North Carolina resident brought in a handgun loaded with 10 bullets.

Then, on Saturday, a Chesapeake woman was arrested on a weapons charge after she tried to bring a loaded handgun through the checkpoint. She told officers she forgot she had it on her, according to the TSA.

TSA officials want to remind you to double-check your bags before heading to the airport.

On top of local charges, bringing a gun to a TSA checkpoint could lead to a $15,000 fine.