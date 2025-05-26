Two dogs rescued from house fire in Norfolk

Watch Now
NORFOLK, Va. — A house fire in Norfolk displaced three adults and three children early Monday morning, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue.

Around 6:22 a.m., crews responded to a reported house fire in the 1300 Block of Picadilly Street. Upon arrival, Norfolk Fire-Rescue says a duplex home was engulfed in heavy smoke and flames. All residents were able to leave the building before crews arrived — however, two dogs were still stuck inside.

Norfolk Fire-Rescue says they were able to successfully rescue both dogs after entering the building with a hose line. The fire was put under control at 6:38 a.m.

No injuries were reported, according to Norfolk Fire-Rescue. Unattended cooking was determined to be the cause of the fire.

