Uncle of teen killed in ODU shooting facing firearms charge

NORFOLK, Va. — A 27-year-old Norfolk man, who is the uncle of the 18-year-old fatally shot on the campus of Old Dominion University on Feb. 26, has been charged with a firearms violation in connection to the double homicide, Norfolk police said Wednesday.

Dequan Tyler, facing a charge of possessing a firearm by a convicted felon, is the brother of Delanio Vick Sr., whose son Delanio Vick Jr. was killed in the incident. Vick Sr. confirmed to WTKR News 3 Wednesday Tyler is his brother.

According to an interview with the Vick family on Feb. 28, Vick Jr. was on campus at ODU that night because his mother, an Aramark employee who worked in the Broderick Dining Commons, told him she had been punched by a coworker.

Family says teen was 'ambushed' in shooting at ODU parking lot

"My son called me and told me the police were up there and hope that they would do their job and take the person away and they didn't," said Vick Sr. "They left the person there knowing it was a violent situation."

There was a dispute, which prompted a response from ODU police prior to the shooting.

Timothy Williams Jr., 20, of Norfolk, was also shot and killed in the incident, which took place in a parking lot near the dining hall.

Two dead after shooting on ODU's campus, Norfolk police say

But the Vick family said their son was "ambushed" later.

"He was just an innocent victim," Vick Sr. told WTKR News 3's Erika Craven. "That's what he was, a kid."

Norfolk police took over the investigation following the shooting, but they have not made it clear who was shot by whom.

Tyler, who also has an unrelated charge in Chesapeake, is being held at the Chesapeake City Jail without bond.

We have reached out to the Norfolk commonwealth's attorney to confirm more information about Tyler's charges.