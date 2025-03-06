VADOC first in the world to pilot drug and contraband detection system

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Corrections will be testing drug and contraband scanners to see if they can reduce overdose deaths in their facilities.

Each year, VADOC reports inmate deaths due to drugs and contraband making its way into their facilities. In the summer of 2024, there were 53 suspected overdoses — at the time, four deaths were connected to drugs being smuggled into facilities.

“The Virginia Department of Corrections has zero tolerance for the attempted smuggling of drugs and contraband into our facilities,” says Tykeshae Fowlkes Tucker, Security Operations Manager.

To reduce deaths and overdoses, VADOC is piloting drug and contraband scanners from the company ScanTech AI Systems, Inc.

“[It’s] A wonderful opportunity for us to be the first in the world to pilot this and it’s not going to cost us anything to try to enhance our processes.” Tucker said.

Tucker also says the scanners will be tested at the department's centralized mailing distribution center for six months. They also will not have to pay for the equipment if the pilot program is not successful.

The scanners will look similar to the scanners at airport TSA stations. They will have the ability to scan boxes, tubs or anything similar.

"We’re trying to tackle from every avenue to help those individuals in our custody and care, to not continue to use drugs,” Tucker said.

For those looking to help, VADOC also has a tip line you can call at (540) 830-9280.