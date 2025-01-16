Virginia senators contemplate on TikTok's next steps as deadline to avoid U.S. ban nears

NORFOLK, Va. — Time was quickly running out in the U.S. on Thursday for social media app TikTok.

But Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine doesn't think there is a need to worry.

As News 3 has reported, the U.S. government has given TikTok’s Chinese-based parent company until January 19 to sell the app, or it will be banned in the U.S.

Watch: Chesapeake TikTok star uses power of social media to help sick kids in hospitals

Chesapeake TikTok star uses power of social media to help sick kids in hospitals

The government fears TikTok is a threat because it gives the Chinese government access to U.S. users’ information. Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court was reviewing the demand to sell.

Kaine believes the court will decide Congress was within its right to force the sale of TikTok, but he doesn’t believe the app is going to go away.

Watch: Chesapeake nonprofit says TikTok is essential, has fears about possible ban

'Tik Tok is essential:' Chesapeake nonprofit shares thoughts on possible Tik Tok ban

“They’re going to want to get value for the app that they put together. So I think they’re going to sell it and it will probably continue to be used in a way that users won’t really notice the difference. But they’ll be able to have confidence that their data is not being stolen," Kaine said.

Virginia U.S. Senator Mark Warner said he’s open to a 90-day extension to allow TikTok more time to be sold. Like Kaine, he also doesn't believe the Supreme Court will uphold the government's decision to require TikTok be sold.

Watch: Amount of data being collected by social media, streaming companies is 'alarming,' FTC report says

Amount of data being collected by social media, streaming companies is 'alarming,' FTC report says

“Let’s just transfer the control to a non-Chinese entity. If that takes 90 days additional, which was thought about and built into the law, then I’m open to having that timeline. But out should not simply be an extension to nowhere. There has to be a deal that has to be struck," said Warner.

President-elect Donald Trump has said he would issue an executive order regarding TikTok shortly after taking office January 20. As president, he will also have the power to approve a 90-day extension.