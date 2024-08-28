Virginia Zoo launches fundraising campaign, breaks ground on new campus

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk broke ground on a new "EdVenture and Exploration" campus Wednesday while announcing a major fundraising campaign to support several new projects.

The $16.2 million campaign consists of five projects, the Zoo says:

The capital campaign encompasses five signature projects:

Macon and Joan Brock EdVenture & Exploration Campus will allow unprecedented access to the Zoo's most captivating creatures, showcase the amazing skills of our zoo keepers and serve as home base for our professional educator staff, volunteers, and our collection of animal ambassadors. A brand-new Animal Ambassador Headquarters will become a highly interactive space inspiring guests to learn about the importance of wildlife and wild places.



The Perry Family Rhino Valley will transform 5-acres of unused space into a habitat to care for the greater one-horned rhinoceros, a species with only approximately 4,000 individuals remaining. In addition, a boardwalk extension will be added to the Asia: Trail of the Tiger introducing three new treehouse classrooms, where guests will have extraordinary views of these impressive animals.



The sea lion pool, originally built in 1955, was upcycled to create The Kay and Al Abiouness Turtle Oasis. This habitat has become home for our rescued giant alligator snapping turtles and four other endangered turtle species. The Virginia Zoo is committed to saving Virginia's freshwater turtles from extinction through the nationally recognized framework SAFE (Saving Animals from Extinction). Phase two of this project is incorporated into the new Brock EdVenture & Exploration Campus.



Technology plays an important role in educational interpretation. Through Zoo-wide connectivity, habitats, and zoo keeper cameras will allow guests to virtually join our Zoo from around the world and experience special wildlife moments anytime, anywhere.



In addition to upgrading greenhouses and incorporating pollinator gardens, Greening World turns food and compostable material waste into high-grade compost for the Zoo's gardens and community partners with an onsite, in-vessel composter. Earlier this year, the Virginia Zoo was selected by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to receive funds launching this state-of-the-art composting program, and a portion of the award must be matched by the community.

Watch: Future ownership of Virginia Aquarium hangs in balance as city discusses funding

Future ownership of Va. Aquarium hangs in the balance as city discusses funding

"Our vision is to create an EdVenturous world where everyone values wildlife education and the environment," said Executive Director Greg Bockheim.

He added that the "transformational" campaign is the zoo's largest fundraising effort in more than a decade.