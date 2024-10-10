Virginia Zoo mermaid statue gets its first makeover in almost 15 years

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo mermaid is getting a makeover for the first time in almost 15 years.

The last time the mermaid was refreshed and touched up was in 2010 and that was due to normal wear and tear over the years.

The tradition of Norfolk mermaid statues started in 1999 with Norfolk attorney Pete Decker. The statues were used to signify the city’s symbol, the mermaid, on a parade throughout local businesses. The mermaid sculptures were designed and adopted by many businesses and local community leaders to have them decorated by artists.

Bob Langston of Virginia Beach is the artist behind the newly designed mermaid. Langston found the inspiration to redesign the matter through the animals that call the Virginia Zoo home.

A wide variety of animal species are represented on the new statue and the welcoming sculpture will give guests a taste of what they are set to experience in the park.

