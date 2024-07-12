VSP investigating shooting between two vehicles at HRBT

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating after a shooting between two vehicles on I-64 at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Thursday night.

Officers said a dark-gray Jeep SUV was traveling eastbound on I-64 when the passenger of a dark-colored Toyota Tacoma fired a round into the jeep.

The driver of the Jeep was hit and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police have asked anyone with information about the Toyota Tacoma is asked to contact officers at 804-750-8788.