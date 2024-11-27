Why your drain could be more prone to clogging during the holidays

NORFOLK, Va. — Whether you're getting the finishing touches ready for the big dinner or cleaning up, experts are asking you to slow down and to not put items down your drains.

During the holidays season, plumbers say they get a lot of emergency calls and it's all because of clogged drains filled with food items.

Jason Morgan is the owner of The Happy Plumber. He says he's seen macaroni and cheese noodles, pasta noodles, grease, and even pies in drains.

It's a big fix that Morgan says will not only cost customers a delay in the big dinner, but a big dent in their pockets.

"I'd say its kind of a wide range between $200 and $800 depending. Different companies charge different emergency fees too. That’s another thing to take into consideration," said Morgan.

Another set of drains he’s gotten calls about are in the bathroom, including showers and toilets. Especially because of the influx of guests using the bathroom more than usual.

"Our calls that we get on Thanksgiving aren’t necessarily kitchen as much. They are the the nasty the sewer line. The other side of Thanksgiving if you will. So, toilet paper is a big thing," he said.

His biggest advice that could help you in the long run with that, buy cheaper toilet paper.

Another friendly reminder from Morgan, even though some homeowners have garbage disposals, try not to treat it as a garbage can because it does not completely break down food items.