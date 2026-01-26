Winter weather causes flight disruptions, icy roads across Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Winter weather moving across the country is continuing to cause travel disruptions in Hampton Roads, impacting both air travel and road conditions as temperatures drop below freezing overnight.

At Norfolk International Airport, travelers are seeing the ripple effects of severe weather impacting major travel hubs nationwide. Flight tracking website FlightAware reported more than 11,000 flight cancellations across the country, many tied to snow and ice affecting airports outside Virginia.

While conditions in Hampton Roads have improved since snowfall earlier in the weekend, airport crews spent Saturday night plowing runways and clearing snow from the tarmac to keep flights moving. By Sunday, activity inside the terminal appeared steady, though cancellation boards still showed significant delays.

Some travelers remained cautiously optimistic. Lacey Schlafman, who was heading home to North Dakota, said her connecting flight through Minneapolis was delayed but not canceled — something she considered a win.

“At least it’s not cancelled,” Schlafman said. “I thought this one might be cancelled, but it’s all good.”

Earlier this week, several major airlines — including United, Delta, American, and Southwest — issued travel advisories allowing passengers to rebook or cancel flights without penalty. Airlines are also waiving rebooking fees, as long as rescheduled travel occurs within a specific time window.

Airport officials continue urging travelers to check directly with their airline before heading to the terminal, noting that even mild weather locally can still result in delays if conditions worsen elsewhere.

At the same time, falling temperatures across Hampton Roads are raising concerns about icy road conditions overnight and into the Monday morning commute.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says refreezing is likely as temperatures remain below freezing, even in areas where roads appear clear. Icicles forming in parts of Norfolk, including near the Neon District, are a visible sign that conditions could change quickly.

VDOT crews are expected to work through the night, focusing on secondary roads and neighborhood streets where ice is more likely to form. While interstates and major routes may look fine, officials warn that bridges, overpasses, and less-traveled roads are at higher risk for slick spots.

Brittany McBride, communications manager for VDOT’s Hampton Roads District, said crews began 24-hour operations earlier and will continue monitoring and treating roads as conditions evolve.

“Ultimately the safest place to be during these winter storms is indoors, off the roads,” McBride said. “It’s the safest place for you, but it also allows our crews to get out there and treat the roadways and get them back in shape for everyone.”

VDOT says salt and abrasives are being used to improve traction and prevent ice from bonding to pavement. However, officials caution that refreezing can occur overnight, meaning conditions drivers encounter early in the morning may differ from what they saw the night before.

While coastal Hampton Roads may avoid the worst impacts, VDOT stresses that conditions vary widely across Virginia. Areas farther inland — including western Hampton Roads, the Historic Triangle, and regions closer to Interstate 95 — are seeing more significant ice accumulation, which could affect commuters traveling outside the immediate area.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down, leave extra following distance, and check road conditions before heading out. VDOT’s 511 system provides real-time updates on road conditions statewide.

Officials say the key message for travelers is to plan ahead — whether driving or flying — and not to be misled by conditions that may look calm locally but remain hazardous elsewhere.