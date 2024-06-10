Woman charged with first-degree murder in January Norfolk stabbing death

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman has been charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death case in Norfolk from January, police said Sunday.

Shantika Davis, 45, was arrested in Virginia Beach on Saturday and charged in connection to the stabbing that left Clarence Jefferson, 57, dead, police said.

Just before 11 p.m. on January 8, Norfolk police were called to assist the EMS team at 657 N. Military Highway in Norfolk where Jefferson had been stabbed. He died later at the hospital, police say.

Five months later, David is being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.

