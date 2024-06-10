Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Woman charged with first-degree murder in January Norfolk stabbing death

Arrest made in January fatal stabbing
Norfolk police file photo
Posted at 9:31 PM, Jun 09, 2024

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman has been charged with first-degree murder in stabbing death case in Norfolk from January, police said Sunday.

Shantika Davis, 45, was arrested in Virginia Beach on Saturday and charged in connection to the stabbing that left Clarence Jefferson, 57, dead, police said.

Norfolk Police

News

Man dies after being stabbed on N. Military Highway in Norfolk

Sammi Bilitz
7:17 PM, Jan 15, 2024

Just before 11 p.m. on January 8, Norfolk police were called to assist the EMS team at 657 N. Military Highway in Norfolk where Jefferson had been stabbed. He died later at the hospital, police say.

Five months later, David is being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Watch: Man killed in shooting on Bonnot Drive in Norfolk

Man killed in shooting on Bonnot Drive in Norfolk

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway