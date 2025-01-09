Woman found guilty of being an accessory after fatal shooting of Norfolk store owner

NORFOLK, Va. — Eighty-four-year-old James Carter was killed inside the store he owned, Triple C Convenience, in December 2023.

On Wednesday, a judge ruled that Tamika Credle, 42, was an accessory after the fact in a felony—essentially acting as a getaway driver.

Credle, a mother, is one of three individuals charged in connection with Carter’s death.

According to court documents, she was the getaway driver. However, her defense attorney, Christian Connell, argues, “She wasn’t told about it. She didn’t witness it.”

Connell confirmed that she drove brothers Bruce and Dennis Hisle to and from the Triple C Store that night and that she "heard shots."

The judge later indicated that Credle reasonably should have known a crime was committed and ruled that she was guilty.

Connell said afterward, “That has to be his reasoning, that somehow just sitting behind the wheel of a car and hearing gunshots is sufficient that you should have known that a person who was firing was one of your passengers and that you should have known they hit somebody, even though there was no evidence to that effect.”

The Commonwealth's Attorney stated that 11 shots were fired that night.

Credle’s trial was scheduled for two days but only lasted one day. About 10 witnesses were called, including multiple police officers.

Body camera video from officers was shown. At that point, some of Carter's family in the courtroom became emotional.

James Carter Jr., the victim's son, said his family was pleased with the guilty verdict. He shared his feelings after the trial: “Really heartbreaking to see what happened and everything, seeing my father and the predicament he was in.”

In the fall, Dennis Hisle pleaded guilty to two felonies, including being a convicted felon with a gun. His brother, Bruce Hisle, is set to go on trial in March on charges of first-degree murder, with prosecutors believing he was the one who pulled the trigger.

Credle faces up to a year in jail. She is currently out on bond and is scheduled to be sentenced on February 21.