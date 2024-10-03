Watch Now
Woman in hospital with life-threatening injuries after pedestrian-involved crash

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman was taken to the hospital this morning with life-threatening injuries after a pedestrian-involved crash in Norfolk

According to Norfolk Police, a call of a crash involving a pedestrian came in around 7:00 a.m. The crash happened at the 9000 block of Chesapeake Blvd.

A woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No further information has been provided by Norfolk Police at this time.

News 3 will provide more updates as more information becomes available.

