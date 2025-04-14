Woman seriously injured after stabbing on Tunstall Avenue: NPD

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman is suffering from a life-threatening injury after being stabbed Sunday night, according to police.

Norfolk police were called to the 900 block of Tunstall Avenue around 11:55 p.m. The woman with life-threatening injuries was discovered by police , she transported to the hospital, according to a social media post made by Norfolk police.

Norfolk police are currently investigating a stabbing in the 900 block of Tunstall Avenue. A woman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A suspect is in custody. Call came in around 11:55 p.m.

Norfolk police say a suspect is in custody following the incident.

